Impression 5 offering exploration and learning safely for children and families

Impression 5 is an interactive space for families to play, create and challenge their understanding of science.

They have educational and learning exhibits including: ‘Mystery of the Mayan Medallion’, ‘SMASH: A Nuclear Adventure’, ‘FLOW: A Water Experience’, ‘Chew On This’, ‘Pop: A Bubble Experience’, ‘Spectrum’, ‘MI Nature’, ‘Planet Walk Plaza’, ‘Build Zone’, ‘Nano’ and ‘Throwing Things.’

Impression 5 Executive Director, Erik Larson says they have taken various steps to make sure the facility is safe, clean and disinfected regularly.

