Impression 5 offering exploration and learning safely for children and families

They offer activities for all ages in various forms of education and play
By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Impression 5 Science Center offers areas for patrons to play, create and challenge their thinking.

Impression 5 is an interactive space for families to play, create and challenge their understanding of science.

They have educational and learning exhibits including: ‘Mystery of the Mayan Medallion’, ‘SMASH: A Nuclear Adventure’, ‘FLOW: A Water Experience’, ‘Chew On This’, ‘Pop: A Bubble Experience’, ‘Spectrum’, ‘MI Nature’, ‘Planet Walk Plaza’, ‘Build Zone’, ‘Nano’ and ‘Throwing Things.’

Impression 5 Executive Director, Erik Larson says they have taken various steps to make sure the facility is safe, clean and disinfected regularly.

