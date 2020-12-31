Advertisement

Boil water advisory in Grand Ledge lifted

The water main break happened late Monday afternoon.
(KNOE)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The boil water advisory for Grand Ledge has been lifted.

Thursday afternoon, the City of Grand Ledge Public Works Department released a statement that two consecutive water sampling tests have been completed 24 hours and 48 hours after water pressure was restored.

The water main break happened late Monday afternoon.

The city says if their water is discolored, residents should keep running the water until the discoloration is gone. If the water smells, the city says that is probably chlorine used to disinfect the pipes.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor licenses suspended for five Michigan businesses, includes Charlotte business
MLK crash
Six people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on MLK and Southland
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
The Pentagon has 180 days to disclose UFO information
Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
Identities in fatal Eaton Co. crash confirmed

Latest News

FCC cracks down on robocalls
Lansing City Council elections to be held Monday
The U.S. Capitol building in Washington is shown in this photo.
Michigan may lose House seat following Census estimates
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
FTC and BBB warn of stimulus scams as checks hit bank accounts