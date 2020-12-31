Boil water advisory in Grand Ledge lifted

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The boil water advisory for Grand Ledge has been lifted.

Thursday afternoon, the City of Grand Ledge Public Works Department released a statement that two consecutive water sampling tests have been completed 24 hours and 48 hours after water pressure was restored.

The water main break happened late Monday afternoon.

The city says if their water is discolored, residents should keep running the water until the discoloration is gone. If the water smells, the city says that is probably chlorine used to disinfect the pipes.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.