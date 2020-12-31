Advertisement

FTC and BBB warn of stimulus scams as checks hit bank accounts

According to the FTC, Americans lost over $211 million to COVID-19 scams and stimulus payment fraud.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says scammers are trying to get their hands on the new wave of stimulus money.

The thieves will ask you for an up-front fee to get your stimulus check. The government will never ask you to do that. The government will also not call, text, email, or contact you on social media to get details like your social security number, bank account information or credit card number.

Anyone who says they can hook you up now or soon is a scammer.

The BBB says a common scam that occurred during the last round of stimulus checks is fraudsters offering payments faster, or even additional funds, for a small “processing fee,” typically involving a prepaid debit card or gift card.

If you believe you’ve received a scam call or message, err on the side of caution and do not respond. Instead, report the scam.

