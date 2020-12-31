FCC cracks down on robocalls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is taking additional steps to protect people from unwanted robocalls.

The FCC’s “Traced Act” requires voice service providers to ensure networks are not used to transmit illegal calls.

The commission amended its rules to limit the number of exempted calls to three calls to any residential phone from any caller within any consecutive 30-day period.

Previously, there was no limit on the number of non-telemarketing robocalls that any caller could make to a residence. Callers are also now required to let consumers opt-out of these calls.

Additionally, it protects providers when they block calls that are highly likely to be illegal.

Full versions of the first order can be found HERE and the second can be found HERE.

