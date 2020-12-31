Doctor works to bring vaccine to rural areas of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan doctors are working to bring vaccines to more rural areas of the state.

MidMichigan Health received a shipment of 2,925 doses of the vaccine on December 16.

Dr. Richard Bates, OB-GYN and the regional vice president of medical affairs at MidMichigan Health, says now that his staff has the vaccine, he is excited to help bring it to other parts of the state.

“Getting it into the freezer and getting it prepared for shipment out to our multiple subsidiaries was extraordinary,” Bates said. “Just the feelings in the room and the emotions were tangible and real. and that was just something really special to be a part of.”

Earlier this month, Dr. Bates drove nearly 150 miles to take a cooler of 130 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland to their hospital in Alpena. Bates made the trip in his own pickup truck.

His crews will deliver more vaccine doses to other parts of the state on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.