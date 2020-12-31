CATA closed for New Year’s Day
The Spec-Tran office will be open to help with post-holiday ride reservations.
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA will not operate Friday, New Year’s Day.
The Spec-Tran office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to help with post-holiday ride reservations. No same-day trips will be allowed.
Regular routing and services will resume on Saturday, Jan. 2.
More information about the closures can be found HERE.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.