CATA closed for New Year’s Day

The Spec-Tran office will be open to help with post-holiday ride reservations.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA will not operate Friday, New Year’s Day.

The Spec-Tran office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to help with post-holiday ride reservations. No same-day trips will be allowed.

Regular routing and services will resume on Saturday, Jan. 2.

More information about the closures can be found HERE.

