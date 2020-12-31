Advertisement

Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fireworks exploded over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday.

One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But this year, authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor licenses suspended for five Michigan businesses, includes Charlotte business
MLK crash
Six people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on MLK and Southland
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
Identities in fatal Eaton Co. crash confirmed
The Pentagon has 180 days to disclose UFO information

Latest News

In Australia, it's already 2021.
RAW: Australia celebrates new year with fireworks over Sydney
In Australia, it's already 2021.
2020 finally ending, but New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000
FCC cracks down on robocalls