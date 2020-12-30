Advertisement

Yemeni official: Blast at Aden airport kills 16, wounds 60

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Yemeni health official says the explosion that hit the airport in the southern city of Aden as a government plane landed there has killed at least 16 people.

The blast struck the airport building shortly after the Yemenia plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed on Wednesday.

Members of the government delegation were disembarking as the blast shook the grounds.

No one on the government plane was hurt. Deputy head of Aden’s health office says that along with the 16 killed, at least 60 people were wounded in the explosion.

The source of the blast remains unknown and no group immediately claimed an attack on the airport.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor licenses suspended for five Michigan businesses, includes Charlotte business
Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
MSP update condition of passengers, continue to investigate fatal crash on Sunday in Eaton Co.
Michigan EBT
Michigan restaurants hurting from ban on indoor dining find relief
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

In this Dec. 21, 1987, file photo, Eastside High School Principal Joe Clark is pictured at a...
Principal Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
Push for $2,000 stimulus checks still stalled in Senate
New report shows sharp rise in drug deaths in local counties
Discarded masks and other PPE items are creating a litter problem
PPE litter could harm wildlife