University of Michigan launches coronavirus vaccination clinic in The Big House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan announced Wednesday it will launch a coronavirus vaccine clinic at The Big House stadium.

The Big House was closed earlier this year to fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however University of Michigan says the stadium will reopen to play a role in the COVID-19 vaccination efforts and vaccinate as many as possible.

According to the university, hundreds of U of M employees and students are scheduled to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Michigan Stadium on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The health system has already vaccinated more than 6,000 healthcare workers.

Currently, Michigan Medicine is vaccinating only those workers and students who fall into the vaccine priority group in Phase 1a.

