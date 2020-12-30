Advertisement

Two MSU student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Athletic Department conducted 112 COVID-19 tests from December 17, 2020, to December 29, 2020, on student-athletes and staff members.

As a result, 78 student-athletes were tested with two positive tests, and 34 staff members were tested, with no positive tests.

Student-athletes and staff for men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, volleyball, and wrestling are currently taking part in the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing.

Check-ins with athletic training staff are expected while those affected individuals remain in quarantine.

Also, further COVID-19 testing and follow-up with a doctor will be required before student-athletes can return to workouts.

So far, Michigan State Athletics has conducted at least 3,427 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,843 tests on student-athletes, with 178 positive results.

