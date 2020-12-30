Teen raises money to get kids outside

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many people, the indoor isolation during COVID-19 has been a challenge. One teen in Alaska realized that being outdoors was just what she needed to feel herself during the pandemic.

Big Air Becca Founder Rebecca Tyler said, “I definitely struggled with motivation. I had a lot of days where I didn’t get outside and I didn’t feel like going outside or doing anything like that.”

One day over the summer, she says she woke up in her house in Girdwood, snapped out of it, and got her fat bike out.

“It’s been really important for my mental health I think,” Tyler said. “That’s kind of why I started this whole thing, was just because I think fresh air and just clearing your head is so important for me.”

The thing she’s referring to is Big Air Becca. She says it was a school project to learn about webdesign at first, but now it’s dedicated to raising funds to help other kids do what she did, and go outside.

“Anything from gear to like transportation to instruction is really kind of what we’re all about,” Tyler said.

“She’s not old enough to have a bank account or a credit card processing platform,” said Ethan Tyler, Rebecca’s Father. “So just getting some of that stuff set up on her behalf.”

Ethan Tyler says that’s about all he did as far as the business goes. Although he is the guy that got her excited about being outside in the first place.

Ethan Tyler said, “I think stand behind your kids when they got a big ideas and you might be surprised what they come up with.”

Especially when it’s about helping others.

Rebecca Tyler said, “I think it meant a lot to me is mostly what it was. It was more than just a school project.”

One she says won’t be done after it’s turned in.

