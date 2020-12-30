Snow Tonight Means Messy A.M. Roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow has begun to fall on Tuesday night across Mid-Michigan, the first of several precipitation types we’ll see over the next 12-15 hours.

The combination of 1-2″ of snow and sleet overnight, changeover to rain by late Wednesday morning and the warming of temperatures to around 40 degrees will make for a slushy, sloppy mess on the roads--especially for the Wednesday morning commute.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for our entire viewing area until 1:00P.M. Wednesday, at which point only light rain will linger around the area.

In the meantime, the snow continues to fall tonight during one of the drier snow starts to the season in recent memory. To this point in the year the average is 12.0″ of seasonal snowfall; Lansing has only recorded 1.7″ thus far.

It’s likely that we double our snow total for the winter by tomorrow morning, or at least come close. After the rain moves out the quiet weather returns for the final 30ish hours of the year 2020.

Another system appears to be possible for Friday on New Year’s Day. This disturbance looks to be another mix of rain and snow, though there is also a possible threat for freezing rain. We’ll keep an eye on it.

For the weekend and beyond, an above average temperature trend seems likely. Highs in the middle to upper 30s occur into early next week, with the rest of the week featuring several opportunities to end up in the 40s.

