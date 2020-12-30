Advertisement

Restaurant owners losing customers to Indiana and Ohio businesses during COVID shutdown

People in boarder counties cross state lines for dine-in restaurants
Michigan restaurants waiting until customers can be seated again.
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Even with COVID infection rates improving in Michigan, there’s no word when the state will allow restaurants to reopen for dine-in service.

That’s beyond frustrating for owners, especially those watching their customers cross state lines for a sit-down meal.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services ordered all restaurant dining rooms to close last month because COVID cases were soaring.

“It’s horrible,” said Lisa Slade, who owns Finish Line Family Restaurant in Hillsdale. “The pandemic has been very detrimental.”

For more than six months, the dining room has been empty; forcing Slade to rely on to-go orders to keep her in business.

“We don’t really make enough to cover pay what we need to pay, but we stay open to try and stay viable,” she said.

Restaurant owners in Hillsdale said they are seeing customers drive to Indiana and Ohio where there are fewer restrictions and restaurants remain open.

“And I don’t blame them. If I had a choice to go sit somewhere, I would,” said Slade.

Jason Walters can’t wait until customers can be seated again at The Local Eatery in downtown Hillsdale.

“I feel like we have an un-level playing field here where we are trying to do whatever we can to survive, but we have more hurdles to get over than some of the other businesses,” said Walters.

Around the corner at Here’s to You Pub and Grub, they’d like to welcome any customer inside at this point.

“We only had six tables. We were able to pay the bills with six tables. We were able to do it with six tables and four bar stools, no we’re not,” said Kevin Conant, Here’s to You Pub and Grub owner.

Slade said she’d like to see more local control on COVID precautions.

“It’s just not fair. It’s not fair when states all around you can be open for dine-in and we can’t,” said Slade.

Restaurant owners across town said they lost more than half their usual sales this year.

They tell News 10 that they’re not sure how much longer they will stay open if the shutdowns continue.

Under the current order, restaurants could reopen their dining rooms on January 16. However, that’s assuming the state doesn’t extend the shutdown again.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

