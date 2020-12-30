Regeneron: antibody cocktail reduces risk of death from COVID-19

(WILX) -A pharmaceutical company claims its antibody therapy reduces the risk of death from COVID-19.

According to Regeneron, its antibody cocktail cut the risk of death by 50% in hospital patients who require low-flow oxygen. Their drugs also reportedly cut down on the need for mechanical ventilation in some patients.

Regeneron says these are just the preliminary results of a clinical trial. The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Regeneron’s antibody cocktail in November.

Currently, the drugs are only given to high-risk patients with COVID-19 who are not in the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.