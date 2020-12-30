Advertisement

Regeneron: antibody cocktail reduces risk of death from COVID-19

The drugs also reportedly cut down on the need for mechanical ventilation in some patients.
In this undated image from video provided by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, vials are inspected at the company's facilities in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help the immune system eliminate it.(Regeneron via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WILX) -A pharmaceutical company claims its antibody therapy reduces the risk of death from COVID-19.

According to Regeneron, its antibody cocktail cut the risk of death by 50% in hospital patients who require low-flow oxygen. Their drugs also reportedly cut down on the need for mechanical ventilation in some patients.

Regeneron says these are just the preliminary results of a clinical trial. The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Regeneron’s antibody cocktail in November.

Currently, the drugs are only given to high-risk patients with COVID-19 who are not in the hospital.

