Pilot volunteers to help deliver vaccine

(WILX) - A volunteer pilot is helping fly the COVID-19 vaccine across the Carolinas.

Robby Hill is a former Florence, SC city councilman who volunteers with the Angel Flight Soars organization.

The organization offers free transportation for people who need lifesaving medical treatments.

Hill’s first COVID-19 vaccine delivery was to Asheville, North Carolina, and those doses were then taken to Nashville, Tennessee.

Hill says his missions are more than just a reason to fly and that for him, it’s personal.

“My grandfather is in the hospital right now with COVID-19,” Hill said. “He’s 88 years old and that was actually on my mind as I was flying this vaccine around.”

Hill is encouraging other pilots to look into organizations like Angel Flight Soars.

