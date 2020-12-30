Pharmacies see shortage in pulse oximeters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some pharmacies are seeing an uptick in people rushing to buy one item in particular: a pulse oximeter.

A pulse oximeter is a small device that measures the level of oxygen in the blood. Pharmacy owners say they usually sell one every few months, but when the pandemic started, that changed.

Because COVID-19 affects the respiratory system, customers started buying a pulse oximeter.

However, experts say that this rush is taking the product away from those who need them.

“If you are a patient who has chronic lung condition and need to check oxygen saturation on a regular basis because you are susceptible to requiring oxygen or patients who go into the hospital frequently for lung conditions, then you should have a pulse oximeter,” said pulmonologist Dr. Luis Pena-Hernandez.

Experts say the best advice they can give is to ask your doctor if you need one.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.