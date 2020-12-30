Number of positive COVID-19 cases in children hits 2 million mark

(WILX) - More than two million kids have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

That is according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.

At least half of those cases were confirmed in just the last month. Children make up about 12.4% of the total cases in the United States.

Nearly 179,000 COVID-19 cases in children were reported last week alone. As of Dec. 17, at least 172 children had died.

The AAP believes the number of reported COVID-19 cases in children is possibly undercounted since symptoms in children are often mild, and they may not get tested for every illness.

