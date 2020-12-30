New report shows sharp rise in drug deaths in local counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services released its third-quarter report on drug-related deaths in the five counties in which Sparrow serves as Medical Examiner: Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee.

The report shows a 70% rise in drug-related deaths from July 1 to Sept. 30 of this year. Large jumps in mortality are due to the increase is due to opioid and fentanyl use.

The report gives detail on each drug death including the type of drug that was involved. The report also shows that Ionia County saw no drug-related deaths during the third quarter of 2020.

The report, and other Forensic Pathology findings, can be found HERE under “2020 Q3 Drug Report.”

