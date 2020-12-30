Nashvillians return to scene of Christmas Day bombing

(WILX) - Nashville residents and business owners are finally able to return and see what damage was done to their property by the Christmas Day bombing.

A group of families gathered outside of their homes and businesses as they prepared to go in on Tuesday morning.

Those checking on their properties were told they aren’t allowed to take photos yet.

“You can see stockings still hung with items inside them. the kids never got to open their stockings,” said resident Amy Walters. “Nashville strong. We get it we love it, we’re part of it. But we’re not feeling support from our city and especially with our mayor’s office and we’d like that to change.”

Several people still can’t enter their property because the building is part of the crime scene.

