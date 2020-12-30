Mid-Michigan teams practicing after COVID-19 tests

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here’s to hoping last week’s shutdown for high school sports will be the last.

The East Lansing High School football team practiced Wednesday after being tested for coronavirus.

“It flowed very well and I guess the best news was that everyone was negative, so that’s good,” said East Lansing head coach Bill Feraco.

“I’ve never done anything like that,” said Senior Linebacker and Fullback Nick Pulley. “It was interesting...I just followed the instructions, but it was simple though

It took just 15 minutes to get tested.

From getting the kits from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to submitting the swab, iIt’s been a whole team effort for each school.

“Our superintendent got trained on how to administer tests, the coaching staff helped with checking students in, filling out forms, making sure that everyone had their consents,” said EL Athletic Director Nikki Norris. “We’ve got through 45 people in less than an hour.”

Players and coaches from East Lansing to Ithaca are being tested before their practices.

They all agree it’s better than no season at all.

“We’re excited that the season’s going to end,” said Ithaca Coach Terry Hessbrook. “If these are the hoops that we have to jump through, then so be it. We’re more than willing to participate and do our part.”

They’re thankful for one last chance to play for a state title.

“We’re ready to do the best we can with the opportunity that we have,” said Feraco.

“We have it now,” said Pulley, “we’re able to finish, even if it is January.”

And after so many hoops to jump through, it finally seems like players and coaches are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Trojans and every other team in the state hope this means a completed season.

