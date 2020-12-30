Michigan reports over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It appears COVID-19 cases in Michigan are back on the rise.

Wednesday, December 30, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 4,222 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths.

State totals now rise to 488,144 cases and 12,333 deaths in the state of Michigan as of Wednesday, December 30.

None of the deaths in today’s coronavirus report were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

The MDHHS also says they will not be updated on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

Ingham County reports 12.322 cases and 182 deaths.

Jackson County reported 7,490 cases and 152 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,649 cases and 40 deaths.

Eaton County reported 4,391 cases and 86 deaths.

Shiwassee County reports 2,863 cases and 57 deaths.

