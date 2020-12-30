MDHHS worried about new COVID-19 variant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just as the fight against coronavirus turns a corner, a new more contagious strain found its way to the United States on Wednesday.

The strain officially known as variant B.1.1.7 was confirmed in Colorado. Two additional suspected cases were discovered on Thursday. One in Colorado and the another in California.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says this is a big deal.

“It is possible that this variant spreads more easily than other strains,” said Bagdasarian.”That is why people are worried about this right now. The part of England, where this variant is widely circulating has seen an uptick in cases.”

There are still questions health experts can’t answer yet.

“We don’t know very much about it yet, we, there’s still a lot of research that’s undergoing in the public health world,” said Dr. Heather Blakenship who works in the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories.

She and her colleagues are constantly tracking mutations and analyzing tests at their labs.

They don’t know whether the mutation is in Michigan yet.

“It does not mean that it’s not here in Michigan yet. It’s possible, we just have not detected it,” said Blakenship.

There’s also the question of whether the strain in more deadly than others.

“We do not have any evidence that this particular variant causes more severe disease,” said Bagdasarian.

They also don’t know whether the current COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against it.

“We are still advising that people take their COVID vaccine, if it’s their turn. So if it’s your turn, none of this should stop you from from getting your dose of the vaccine,” said Bagdasarian.

Dr. Blankenship says they will be able to know whether you have the mutation if you’re tested by one specific COVID PCR test. The one produced by company Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“The FDA is currently evaluating the tests that are out to see if the variant could be picked up by any of the others,” said Blankenship. “There’s a wide range of other PCR tests that are currently out and being used by different labs that may not be affected at all. We may not be able to pick up the variant from those at all.”

There’s a lot of work happening on their end behind the scenes.

In the meantime, they want the public to continue following CDC safety guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.