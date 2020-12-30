MDHHS partners with pharmacies to administer vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State health leaders are working with pharmacists at Walgreens and CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, more than 5,000 long-term care facilities have been enrolled in the program to get the Moderna vaccine.

State health officials say it will take about three weeks to complete those vaccinations.

“We want to keep everybody safe you know we’ve been very fortunate at this community, and very blessed in the fact that we aren’t like some of our counterparts that have lost some of their residents or community members,” Wendy Mehan, managing partner at Vista Springs Assisted Living said. “So it’s super important that we make them as safe as we possibly can.”

Currently, the vaccine is not being mandated.

In this first phase, the vaccine will also go to personal care homes, residential care, adult family homes, adult foster homes, HUD-supported housing for the elderly, and veterans’ homes.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.