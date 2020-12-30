Ingham County hospitals are nearing capacity after increasing COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As hospitals in Ingham County are nearing capacity, health officials are bracing for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases heading into the New Year.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says it was disappointing to see pictures of large gatherings on Christmas Day.

She says hospitals don’t have much room for more COVID-19 patients.

“We can’t afford for a surge to cause those hospitalization numbers to, you know, like double. We don’t have that kind of capacity in our health system,” said Vail. “So um, a surge could dramatically impact our healthcare system’s capacity when they’ve been fairly maxed out. Um, they aren’t at maximum capacity, but they are just below. And so there’s not a lot of wiggle room.”

Vail says there are nearly 3,000 active cases in Ingham County currently. Five deaths were reported on Christmas Day.

Ingham County health officials say more than 350 people a day are getting vaccinated.

They are pushing to double or triple that number in the coming weeks.

