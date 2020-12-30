Grand Ledge businesses adjusting after water main break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Businesses and residents are still boiling water after a water main break caused problems in Grand Ledge on Tuesday.

Even though the water main has been repaired, businesses like Cancun Mexican Grill say they still have to take steps to make sure their water is safe to use.

Cugino’s Italian restaurant, located right across the street from where the water main break happened, say they almost had to shut its doors due to the incident. However, their water wasn’t affected.

“That was clear that we were outside of the boil district and everything was fine with our water and it didn’t really affect business. Positive or negative, luckily it was just business as usual,” said co-owner of Cugino’s Italian restaurant, Patrick Deluca.

The co-owner of Cugino’s says the city does have old pipes but is hopeful that things will change.

“I know Grand Ledge, the infastructure’s old and they’re trying to make improvements all the time to try to avoid problems like this. But, you know, hopefully, they find any potential problems and fix them before we do have an issue that is even more severe,” he said.

Grand Ledge says its working with the Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy to monitor the water until it is up to par with drinking water standards.

Until then, the city is asking those affected to boil their water for one minute and cool it before using or to use bottled water until further notice.

The city will provide an update on the boil water advisory on Thursday.

WILX News 10 reached out to the city manager for an update and he has not responded.

We’ll let you know what happens.

