Advertisement

Grand Ledge businesses adjusting after water main break

Grand Ledge main water break
Grand Ledge main water break(WILX)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Businesses and residents are still boiling water after a water main break caused problems in Grand Ledge on Tuesday.

Even though the water main has been repaired, businesses like Cancun Mexican Grill say they still have to take steps to make sure their water is safe to use.

Cugino’s Italian restaurant, located right across the street from where the water main break happened, say they almost had to shut its doors due to the incident. However, their water wasn’t affected.

“That was clear that we were outside of the boil district and everything was fine with our water and it didn’t really affect business. Positive or negative, luckily it was just business as usual,” said co-owner of Cugino’s Italian restaurant, Patrick Deluca.

The co-owner of Cugino’s says the city does have old pipes but is hopeful that things will change.

“I know Grand Ledge, the infastructure’s old and they’re trying to make improvements all the time to try to avoid problems like this. But, you know, hopefully, they find any potential problems and fix them before we do have an issue that is even more severe,” he said.

Grand Ledge says its working with the Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy to monitor the water until it is up to par with drinking water standards.

Until then, the city is asking those affected to boil their water for one minute and cool it before using or to use bottled water until further notice.

The city will provide an update on the boil water advisory on Thursday.

WILX News 10 reached out to the city manager for an update and he has not responded.

We’ll let you know what happens.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
MSP update condition of passengers, continue to investigate fatal crash on Sunday in Eaton Co.
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Michigan EBT
Michigan restaurants hurting from ban on indoor dining find relief

Latest News

Officials hope for more vaccine doses
Officials Hope for More Vaccine Doses
City of East Lansing releases 2021 curbside recycling collection schedule
Herb Haygood
Former MSU player Herb Haygood named Madonna University head coach
A bit of relief in sight for Michigan restaurants hurting from the ban on indoor dining. Now,...
Bridge cards accepted at restaurants