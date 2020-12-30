Former MSU player Herb Haygood named Madonna University head coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Herb Haygood, an explosive wide receiver and kick returner in his day, is now known as an excellent recruiter.

Earlier this month, he was named the Interim Head Coach at Madonna University in Livonia.

So far, he’s been adjusting to his new role and is grateful that his journey has led him to this point.

“I thought going back to college, you know, would give me a great opportunity to coach,” he said.

Herb was a wide receiver for Michigan State and played in the NFL.

He’s coached all across the state of Michigan, most recently at Eastern Michigan University. Now, he’s at Madonna, where he’s had roles as a Defensive and Offensive Coordinator. It was just announced he’s taking the reins as the Interim Head Coach.

“It was an easy transition to make and an easy decision for the administration just to elevate me to head coach,” said Haygood.

And it makes sense as the Spartan stadium is where it all started for him.

“Being a student-teacher or student coach in the weight room with Coach Manning, having the opportunity to be around my coach, Coach Treadwell and Coach Dantonio has taught me about the relationships part,” he explained.

This is Madonna University’s first year with a football team.

Starting a program and creating a culture isn’t an easy task.

“For most people, it’s been the COVID situation. We were originally supposed to start here in August for the first season. Everything has been pushed back to February so we’re working towards that,” he said.

Madonna University will compete in the Wolverine-Hoosier athletic conference under the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Their schedule for the coming year like many teams around the country is still up in the air.

However, Haygood says that when the time comes, the Crusaders will be ready to take the field.

