First Michigan Department of Corrections employee receives COVID-19 vaccine

KINCHELOE, Mich. (WILX) - Cindi Jenkins, a long-time health unit manager at the Kinross Correctional Facility, became the first Michigan Department of Corrections employee to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, she received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie at 7:45 a.m.

“I’m a nurse. I believe in science. I believe vaccines save lives,” Jenkins said. “I have full faith in the medical community and science and research.”

Kinross Correctional Facility previously experienced a coronavirus outbreak in November where about 80 percent of the prisoner population tested positive. There were also 119 employees who tested positive. Two of those employees are still off work.

“It’s been a rough nine months. We are all tired,” she said. “It feels like it has encompassed your life. It’s all we talk about.”

“You don’t know if you’re going to be that person that this virus takes down. I’ve watched the repercussions. I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “If I can do anything to decrease the time, the work, the death and destruction this virus has done, I’m all in.”

Jenkins said more than a dozen of her healthcare staff at the facility have also signed up for the vaccine. Healthcare employees at Chippewa and Carson City Correctional also received the vaccine on Wednesday and more facilities are expected to begin taking the vaccine as well.

“This is a great and historic day for our department,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said. “I look forward to seeing the vaccine be made available widely to our staff and prisoners in the New Year. Today’s first vaccinations are a step toward the end of this pandemic which has taken such a toll on so many.”

Under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine phase plan, healthcare staff who provide direct care are the first MDOC employees eligible to receive the vaccine as they fall under priority 1A3b. All other facility employees will fall under priority 1B. Prisoners fall under Phase 2 of the MDHHS plan.

