Changes at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lions and tigers and... rhinos? Oh my.

A few changes are coming to Potter Park Zoo over the next few months. Female tiger Liya left the zoo this morning to meet her new mate. However, the zoo still has one male tiger for people to see.

Animal Care Supervisor Pat Fountain said, “Sivaki, our male tiger, has been here since 2005. He was actually the father to Liya, the female who has a recommendation for another zoo. They look at the genetics and they decide which tiger would be a good match for another tiger at another zoo. Kind of like a Match.com for tigers.”

With the tiger population down to just one, they’re able to make more room on the inside during the winter months.

Amy Morris-Hall is the Zoological Society’s Executive Director. She says the lions don’t typically enjoy Michigan winters.

She said, “So, it will give us more indoor space for the lions and that is really important to us and to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.”

Morris-Hall says aside from excitement surrounding their big cats, they are still having fun with their one-year-old Black Rhino, Jaali.

“Jaali has brought a wonderful feeling to our facility. Jaali is doing really well. His training is coming along incredibly. He has a wonderful relationship with the zookeepers.”

Animal Care Supervisor Fountain said, “His personality is pretty great. He really likes attention and he likes to come say ‘hi’ to you in the morning and to see if you have any treats for him. He’ll get going and start running around and start sparing with mom and being that rambunctious little toddler that he is.”

The zoo could use the extra room from Liya moving out: In just one year, Jaali has gained over 800lbs.

