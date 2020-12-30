Advertisement

Cedar Creek Hospital helps those in crisis

The new facility is located in St. Johns
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Cedar Creek Hospital of Michigan, opened in 2017 in St. Johns. Cedar Creek provides evidence-based treatment to adolescents and adults struggling with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, trauma and addiction. Cedar Creek offers individualized treatment that focuses on integrated medicine, trauma-Informed care, patient-centered planning and introduction to dialectical behavior therapy skills. If you or someone you love is suffering from severe depression, anxiety or another behavioral health issue, you don’t have to face it alone.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquor licenses suspended for five Michigan businesses, includes Charlotte business
Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
Identities in fatal Eaton Co. crash confirmed
Michigan EBT
Michigan restaurants hurting from ban on indoor dining find relief
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

WIOW weight lifting
Work it Out Wednesday weight lifting
Take Me Home Tuesday
It’s Another Take Me Home Tuesday
American 1 Credit Union
Credit Union helping those in need in the community
Michigan Lottery talks about record jackpots in Michigan
Record jackpots possible in Michigan