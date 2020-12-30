Bipartisan Flint settlement bill signed into law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senate Bills 1251 and 1252, newly signed by Michigan’s governor, create the Flint Settlement Trust Fund within the Michigan Department of Treasury. They also amend the Michigan Strategic Fund Act, to address the funding of the $641.2 million settlement in the civil Flint Water cases. Senate Bill 1251 was sponsored by Senator Jim Stamas (R-Midland), and Senate Bill 1252 was sponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint).

“What happened in Flint should never have happened,” said Governor Whitmer. “From my first month in office, Attorney General Nessel and I made it clear to our teams that even though we inherited this situation, it was our responsibility to achieve the best possible settlement for the children and families of Flint. While this settlement will never be enough to compensate for what happened, it is a major step toward helping the people of Flint heal. I want to thank Senators Ananich and Stamas for sponsoring these bipartisan bills. This is another example of both parties working together to protect the people of our state.”

“There is no amount of money that can restore trust or erase the damage inflicted upon the people of Flint. While there are many who view today’s bill signing as the end of this story, for the people of Flint it is a chance at a new beginning,” said Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich. “This settlement is a measure of justice for the victims of the water crisis, and specifically the children of Flint who may endure the impact of lead poisoning for years to come.”

In August, the State of Michigan announced a $600 million settlement of the civil lawsuits brought against the state by Flint residents after the water supply for the City of Flint was switched to the Flint River in April of 2014. Additional parties have since joined the settlement bringing the total to just over $641.2 million. The City of Flint is contributing $20 million to the settlement, with McLaren Regional Medical Center providing $20 million and Rowe Professional Services Co. providing $1.25 million.

