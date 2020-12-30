Alto Reed, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band saxophone player, passes away after battle with cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Alto Reed has passed away after his battle with colon cancer at the age of 72. Reed had passed away in his home according to Michigan musician, Bob Seger.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our lifelong friend and band mate, Alto Reed,” said Seger in a Facebook post. “Alto passed away this morning at his home with his family by his side after fighting a courageous battel with colon cancer.”

Reed played Saxophone for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band since 1971.

Reed was inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame with Seger in 2004. Alto’s sound was instantly recognizable by Rock N’ Roll fans.

“He was amazing - he could play just about anything,” said Seger. “He was funky, could scat and play tenor sax and alto sax at the same time.”

Whether it was his sweet melody in Mainstreet, his rocking tune of Old Time Rock and Roll, or the unforgettable sound of Turn The Page, Reed was one of the best.

“Audiences roared every time he played his part,” said Seger. “In our band, he was the rock star.”

Outside of music, Alto and Bob were very good friends. Seger recapped many of the great times they had together.

“He taught me how to sail on Biscayne Bay, we swam with the sharks (unintentionally!), and he often introduced us to local foods and restaurants he had discovered. I called him Captain,” said Seger. “He was bolder than I was. I remember visiting him in the Miami area and I found him feeding the manatees in a lagoon behind his house. Most of us feed the seagulls, Alto fed the manatees!”

Reed leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

He will be missed by music fans everywhere.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.