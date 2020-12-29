Advertisement

Woman slips handcuffs, drives off and wrecks police cruiser

File image -- After getting free of the handcuffs, the woman climbed through a partition and into the driver’s seat as deputies searched her vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(AP) - LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A police cruiser has been stolen and wrecked in southwestern Michigan by a 25-year-old woman who slipped from handcuffs after being arrested earlier for drunken driving. Authorities say the woman had been taken into custody about 3 a.m. Monday after a crash in Lockport Township. She was placed in the rear seat of a St. Joseph sheriff’s office vehicle. After getting free of the handcuffs, she climbed through a partition and into the driver’s seat as deputies searched her vehicle. The sheriff’s office said she drove off in the cruiser but struck a utility pole and several trees. She was caught after trying to run away. She was jailed on numerous charges. Lockport Township is north of Michigan’s state line with Indiana.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

