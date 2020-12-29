Advertisement

Weight loss resolutions achievable without going to the gym

People still avoiding gyms during the pandemic
People can work out without going to the gym.
People can work out without going to the gym.(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Exercising more and losing weight are two of the most common New Year’s resolutions.

It’s going to be easier than ever to break them in 2021 because many people still want no part of working out in the gym during the pandemic.

But personal trainers at the Jackson YMCA said that’s no excuse to bail on your New Year’s resolution.

“If it’s important enough for you, you’ll figure out a way,” said Michelle Woods, fitness coach.

Many people haven’t been to the gym in nearly a year because of the pandemic, but Woods said you don’t need a gym to reach your fitness goals.

“Just getting out. The fresh air does wonders for your psyche, to your body, to your brain, you feel better if you’ve got a stressful day, leave your desk and go out and take a 15-minute walk,” said Woods.

Woods said going with a friend or neighbor can help you keep your resolution.

“The buddy system is great because you have accountability. That buddy might not want to go but you can push that buddy and vice versa. The dog has to go, you have no choice, so that’s one way of getting out,” she said.

Many gyms are also offering virtual work out classes.

Woods said that’s a good way to help make the gains you want to see.

“The nice thing about that is it gives you variety. You need variety. Your body gets complacent doing the same things so you don’t make any gains. If you change up just a simple duration or different exercise, your body is like ‘Woo,’” said Woods.

She said you don’t need fancy gym equipment to stick to your goals.

“I utilize what they have at home. If they have a staircase, we go up and down the steps, we do squats on the steps, we do triceps dips on the steps. Whatever, you just make it work,” said Woods.

Woods said people just need to get the first step down.

“You just got to do it. You have to take ownership in yourself. It’s very important. You only have one life, you have to make it the best,” said Woods.

Woods said virtual classes are so popular they’ll be here to stay even after the pandemic ends.

Many gyms are also taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by requiring masks, limiting capacity, and cleaning more often.

