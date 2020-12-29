Advertisement

Violence surges in major cities during coronavirus pandemic

Detroit Police Chief James Craig,left, speaks as U.S. Attorney General William Barr, and FBI...
Detroit Police Chief James Craig,left, speaks as U.S. Attorney General William Barr, and FBI Director Christopher Wray listen during the announcement of a new national crime reduction initiative, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Corey Williams) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Homicides in Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and other cities have topped 2019 numbers as violence surged while much of the U.S. struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. Detroit Police Chief James Craig says people are failing to manage disputes and often using guns to settle them. Authorities and some experts say there is no one clear-cut reason for the spike. They instead point to social and economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus, public sentiment toward police following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody and a historic shortage of jobs and resources in poorer communities as contributing factors.

