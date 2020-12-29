Advertisement

Video shows water gushing from ground in Grand Ledge

The boil water advisory is still in effect.
A water main break in downtown Grand Ledge has led to a boil water advisory
A water main break in downtown Grand Ledge has led to a boil water advisory(Lori Penfield Foreback/Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Monday’s boil water advisory is still in effect after a water main break in downtown Grand Ledge. A video posted to Facebook shows water gushing from a main.

The video was taken around 2:30 Monday afternoon in downtown Grand Ledge by the Opera House and shared on Facebook by Lori Penfield Foreback. It shows water gushing out of the ground like a fountain and flooding the area in front of the opera house.

Updates on the situation will be provided by the City of Grand Ledge Government HERE. See the video below:

Grand Ledge's new fountain ⛲

Posted by Lori Penfield Foreback on Monday, December 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

