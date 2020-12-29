UM will require negative tests before returning to campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan is making sure everyone coming back to campus will not be bringing COVID-19 with them.

Starting next week, undergraduate students, who live on campus, will need to be tested.

Currently, students can go online to request their test kit.

Next Thursday and Friday, students will take the test and mail it in.

Anyone with a positive result is asked not to come back to Ann Arbor until a later date.

