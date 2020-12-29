Advertisement

The differences between Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

A behind-the-scenes look at what goes into prepping the COVID vaccine before your shot.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that vaccines have began to roll out to first responders, there are questions wondering which vaccine people should receive once they are available to the general public.

Though these vaccines look about the same on the surface, there slight differences between the two.

The most notable difference is Moderna’s vaccine can be stored in a normal freezer and does not require Arctic-like temperatures for transportation. This makes it more accessible for smaller, local hospitals.

In clinical trials, the Food and Drug Administration found Moderna’s vaccine to be 94.1% effective in preventing and limiting COVID-19, whereas Pfizer’s vaccine was found to be 95% effective.

The vaccines are also authorized for different ages. Pfizer’s is recommended for ages 16 and older, while Moderna’s is recommended for ages 18 and older.

Both vaccines require two doses, however the timelines are slightly different. Pfizer’s vaccines must be given 21 days apart, while Moderna’s must be given 28 days apart.

Side effects of the vaccine have been reportedly mild and temporary. Side effects include pain at the injection site, headache, fever, fatigue, chills and muscle and joint pain.

At the end of the day, both vaccines are more similar than they are different. Which one you may be offered will likely depend on which is available in your area.

