Spartans look to bounce back in Minneapolis

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans look to get back into the win column Monday night when they tip off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Michigan State is 0-2 in the Big Ten, with losses to Northwestern and Wisconsin. Michigan State has won their last five games against Minnesota.

Follow along below for live updates.

14:39 1H: Minnesota 11, Michigan State 5. Minnesota started the game on a 9-0 run and Liam Robbins has 6 of those points. The Spartans struggled early to make easy baskets, but scored the following 5. Aaron Henry did not start, but checks in at the timeout.

11:31 1H: Minnesota 15, Michigan State 7. The Spartans are turning the ball over. Aaron Henry has 2 of the 3 giveaways for the Spartans after giving it up 7 times on Friday against Wisconsin.

6:56 1H: Minnesota 24, Michigan State 11. Robbins has 10 for the Gophers, who have jumped out to a 13-point lead. Marcus Carr has an additional 7. The Spartans turn it over again, and are missing a lot of shots. They’re 4-24 (16.7%) from the floor.

3:50 1H: Minnesota 29, Michigan State 11. The Spartans have less points than Robbins, who has 12 at the U4 Timeout. They haven’t scored since Joey Hauser made a free throw with over 8 minutes left in the half.

HALFTIME: Minnesota 36, Michigan State 16. Minnesota is up 20 at the half and Michigan State is just 6-38 from the 3-point line. The Gophers have two players in double digits.

