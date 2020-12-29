Sparrow Hospital in Lansing to allow visits with COVID-19 patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital in downtown Lansing will allow COVID-19 patients to visit with loved ones for one hour.

Sparrow Hospital spokesperson John Foren says they are allowing this because they believe they have enough PPE for staff, doctors, nurses and visitors. Every patient gets a one hour visit, but there are still going to be limitations. The visits aren’t one hour per day, just one hour total during the patient’s stay.

Foren says this is something of a trial run right now. There may be more or less limitations on COVID-19 patient visits in the future, depending on how well this current policy fairs.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.