Advertisement

Nursing home vaccines underway in Michigan

There are nearly 91,000 people at nursing facilities in the state.
(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 vaccinations for people who work and live in Michigan nursing homes are now underway.

There are nearly 91,000 people at nursing facilities.

It is expected to take about three weeks to get everyone vaccinated.

More than 5,000 long term care facilities are enrolled in the program to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
MSP Jackson Post investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Eaton County
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
The fire occurred on Herrington Road in Webberville.
Crews investigating barn fire in Webberville

Latest News

Michigan EBT
Michigan restaurants hurting from ban on indoor dining find relief
The Michigan State Spartans look to get back into the win column Monday night when they tip off...
Michigan State Spartans lose against Minnesota Golden Gophers
MSU hopes to rebound at Minnesota
MSU hopes to rebound at Minnesota
MSU professor teaches about Mars
MSU professor teaches about Mars