Nursing home vaccines underway in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 vaccinations for people who work and live in Michigan nursing homes are now underway.

There are nearly 91,000 people at nursing facilities.

It is expected to take about three weeks to get everyone vaccinated.

More than 5,000 long term care facilities are enrolled in the program to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.