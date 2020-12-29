Moderna arrives for US Army in South Korea

(WILX) - The first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines has arrived at U.S. Army bases in South Korea.

The shipment was distributed to three U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) military facilities.

USFK commander Gen. Robert Abrams released a statement saying frontline health care workers and first responders will be the first to be vaccinated.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is another tool that will help USFK maintain a robust combined defensive posture,” Abrams said.

Vaccinations are voluntary and will be made available to the rest of the military as more supplies arrive.

With more shipments, all members of the U.S. forces in South Korea will get the vaccine.

USFK includes around 28,500 American military personnel along with thousands of other workers and family members.

