Michigan restaurants hurting from ban on indoor dining find relief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bit of relief in sight for Michigan restaurants hurting from the ban on indoor dining,

Now, they can apply to take part in a program offering food to those in need.

Restaurants across Michigan like the Eastside Fish Fry & Grill can now apply to accept bridge cards through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ restaurant meal program.

But the owner of this grill says he doesn’t imagine it being that simple.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, restaurant owners may accept bridge cards.

And now more than 3,000 people are expected to benefit.

The owner of the Eastside Fish Fry & Grill Henry Meyer says now bridge cardholders will get to use their benefits for hot meals.

“A lot of food stamps get spent on ready to eat foods, bags of chips, sweets, hostess sweets stuff like that and you know this way they’re gonna be able to go to Eastside Fish Fry and get a real cooked burger by a real human fresh,” he said.

But Meyer says his biggest concern is whether or not his restaurant will be given the necessary equipment to accept bridge cards.

“I wasn’t privy to the email from U.S. Department of Health and or the SNAP benefits program that said, ‘hey, you should probably invest in the hardware that it’s gonna take to accept EBT and you should probably do this and you should probably do that,” he said.

MDHHS says to accept the cards, owners will need to install EBT equipment and software from an EBT-certified processor.

And restaurants must also comply with local, state, and federal health and safety regulations.

Meyer says his biggest hope is that EBT holders support local restaurants,

“Don’t go to the big chains, go to restaurants like ours, go to the places that hire real neighbors you know your cousins, your people man. The people that are really employing those guys, that’s where you should spend your money at cuz we need it,” said Meyer.

To apply for the restaurant meal program, click here.

