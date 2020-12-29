Advertisement

Michigan AG helps craft FCC report to stop robocalls to hospitals

One of Nessel’s assistant attorneys general was appointed to the HRPG in July
(Office of the Michigan Attorney General)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recommendations on how the telecom industry, hospitals and the federal and state governments can prevent illegal robocalls from disrupting communications in hospitals were presented to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently by a federal advisory committee, which included Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

The Hospital Robocall Protection Group (HRPG) issued its report to the FCC Dec. 14, outlining best practices for preventing unlawful robocalls from being made to hospitals. The report was a requirement established for the HRPG under the Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act (TRACED Act).

One of Nessel’s assistant attorneys general was appointed to the HRPG in July as one of only three state officials from around the country.

“Under my administration, Michigan has been a national leader in responding to illegal robocalls and I am proud of the role my office has had in creating best-practices guidelines for hospitals, governments and voice service providers. These guidelines will strengthen the protection for hospitals from robocalls that interfere with their operations,” Nessel said. “I am committed to keeping Michigan at the forefront as our nation continues to develop appropriate measures and protocols to fight this persistent issue.”

The HRPG recommendations focus on collective efforts and encourage a coordinated response among hospitals, phone companies, telecom carriers and government agencies to mitigate the impact of these calls. The report includes recommendations that telecom carriers analyze and monitor traffic on their networks, hospitals train their staff to capture relevant information about robocalls when they occur, and Federal and state governments implement policies to give the telecom industry the ability to prevent the calls.

A full copy of the HRPG report is available online at the HRPG website.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
MSP Jackson Post investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Eaton County
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Michigan EBT
Michigan restaurants hurting from ban on indoor dining find relief

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Michigan's COVID-19 relief bill.
Governor Whitmer announces bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill
A water main break in downtown Grand Ledge has led to a boil water advisory
Video shows water gushing from ground in Grand Ledge
Hillsdale Hospital updates visitation guidelines, allowing single visitors for surgery patients.
Jackson Kiwanis Club donates $40,000 towards new Jackson YMCA facility