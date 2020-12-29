MHSAA says girls volleyball, swimming and diving will restart

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to MHSAA Communications Director Geoff Kimmerly, the remaining 32 teams in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Girls Volleyball Tournament and students from 128 schools who have qualified for the Lower Peninsula Girls Swimming & Diving Finals will restart their postseasons Monday, January 4.

Championship events for both sports are set to end on January 16.

All participants must take part in a rapid testing pilot program created by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

How testing will happen:

Athletes, coaches and other team members must test three times per week

Testing will be done by using the BinaxNOW antigen tests as they provide results within 15 minutes

Teams and sports players must complete one round of negative COVID-19 tests before beginning practice

Also, some football teams still participating in the MHSAA Football Playoffs are taking part in the rapid testing pilot program. Those teams are scheduled to begin regular practice as soon as they complete a round of negative testing this week.

Important dates:

The Girls Volleyball Tournament will pick up with Quarterfinals on January 12

The Girls Volleyball Tournament Semifinals on January 14-15 and Finals on January 16 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek

The Girls Swimming & Diving Tournament will conclude with Finals during the weekend of January 15-16 at three sites: Division 1 at Hudsonville High School, Division 2 at Grand Rapids Northview High School and Division 3 at Lake Orion High School

The diving Finals will take place Friday, January 15

The swimming Finals will be held on January 16

People will not be allowed to watch sports competitions nor will they be allowed at Football Playoff games, which are scheduled to restart on January 9.

