MDHHS announces 3,414 new COVID-19 cases in Michigan

(WRDW)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus continues it’s spread across the State of Michigan.

Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,414 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 193 new deaths linked to the virus. 105 of these deaths were identified during a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

As of Tuesday, December 29, state totals sit at 483,922 cases and 12,282 deaths.

Ingham County reports 12,121 cases and 176 deaths.

Jackson County reported 7,333 cases and 151 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,524 cases and 40 deaths.

Eaton County reported 4,284 cases and 85 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,806 cases and 55 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

