Jackson school cook named Michigan Education Support Professional of the Year

Miss Dawn
Miss Dawn(Parma Elementary)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Dawn Hendges, or otherwise affectionately known as “Miss Dawn,” brings her full self to her job as head cook at Parma Elementary School in Jackson County’s Western School District.

With every meal she serves, she serves a healthy abundance of love and care to Parma Elementary students.

Due to her 20-plus years of work experience in the Western School District, Hendges has been named a 2020 Michigan Education Support Professional of the Year by the Michigan Department of Education in partnership with MEA, AFT Michigan, and AFSCME Council 25.

“Dawn represents the tireless work of Michigan’s dedicated, hard-working support staff both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we congratulate her for her commitment to serving her students and community,” said Paula Herbart, Michigan Education Association president. “Dawn exemplifies the high standards public school support staff have set for themselves, whether they’re serving food, driving buses or keeping our schools clean and safe.”

“The kids absolutely love her because they know she cares,” said Principal Sue Haney. “She jokes with them, talks with them, laughs with them, and knows what’s going on in their lives. They’re family to her.”

And even with the pandemic, Hendges has not slowed down. She prepares and delivers meals to the community and to those in need.

She also supports her students during this difficult time by giving them “elbow bumps” instead of the usual hugs.

They appreciate her efforts.

“It’s very hard right now because they like to hug, and we can’t, but we still have fun,” she said.

