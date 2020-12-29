Jackson Kiwanis Club donates $40,000 towards new Jackson YMCA facility

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson YMCA just inched a little closer to it’s goal of building a new facility in downtown Jackson with its latest donation.

The Jackson YMCA announced that the Kiwanis Club of Jackson, in cooperation with the Kiwanis Foundation of Jackson, are contributing $40,000 to the Y’s campaign for a contemporary new facility in downtown Jackson. This is the largest donation by the Kiwanis Club in 20 years. The Kiwanis Club cited the two organizations’ shared commitment to youth as the motivation behind the major gift.

“The mission of the YMCA is closely aligned to the mission of Kiwanis in making kids priority number one,” said Kiwanis Club President Jim Philo. “We are excited to participate in this awesome project.”

This news follows a series of recent announcements regarding the campaign. In 2020, the YMCA has raised more than $7 million, with more than $20 million raised in pledges and contributions to fund a new healthy living campus in the heart of downtown.

“Both Kiwanis and the YMCA have been serving youth and families in Jackson for generations. We are honored and thankful they are supporting the Y and the community with such a significant gift,” said Shawna Tello, CEO of the Jackson YMCA. “Every day the Y reaches kids, adults and families with programs that teach, encourage and connect. The generous gift from the Kiwanis Club, added to the support from our many donors, will give the Y and our program partners an amazing platform from which we can expand our reach and increase our impact.”

Discussions with capital campaign’s major donors and collaborative partners is still ongoing. The new YMCA facility’s profile and design are expected to be finalized soon. YMCA volunteer and staff leadership are focused on finalizing total project costs and closing the funding gap. For more information, visit www.JacksonYMCA.org

