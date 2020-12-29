Advertisement

It’s Another Take Me Home Tuesday

Meet Sid who is up for adoption at CAHS
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It was another Take Me Home Tuesday on Studio 10. Meet Sid, today’s adoptable pet from the Capital Area Humane Society. Sid is about seven years old and has been with CAHS since early November. Watch the video to find out the surprising thing they found out about Sid when they took him in at the shelter.

