Hillsdale Hospital updates visitation guidelines, allowing single visitors for surgery patients.

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - With COVID-19 cases decreasing in the county, Hillsdale Hospital is once again allowing single visitors for surgery patients.

“We have continually evaluated our visitation restrictions alongside the number of new cases in our county,” Rachel Lott, director of marketing and development for Hillsdale Hospital, said. “We know that restricting visitation of any kind is stressful for patients and families, so we want to open that back up when we can. Right now, the number of new cases per day has dropped since early November when we prohibited visitation and we believe surgery patients can safely have one visitor accompany them before their procedure and immediately after.”

Visitors will be required to undergo screening upon entering the hospital, wear a mask or face covering, and keep a safe social distance from others.

Updated visitation guidelines include visitors being prohibited from entry to all Hillsdale Hospital owned and operated locations and services unless required for the patient to receive necessary care or in end-of-life circumstances. All patients aged 21 and under may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

Unit- or clinic-specific exceptions are as follows:

Outpatient Surgery (Updated Dec. 29): One adult visitor permitted to accompany the patient before surgery and after surgery. This must be the same individual both before and after surgery.

Inpatient Surgery (Updated Dec. 29): One adult visitor permitted to accompany the patient prior to surgery. This visitor may not accompany the patient after surgery or to the medical-surgical unit for their inpatient stay.

Emergency Room: One adult visitor per patient for the duration of that patient’s ER stay. The visitor must stay in the patient’s room unless asked to move to the waiting room due to the patient’s condition.

McGuire & MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility: No visitors permitted.

Medical/Surgical Unit: No visitors permitted.

Behavioral Health Unit: No visitors permitted.

Birthing Center (OB): Visitors permitted for laboring mothers only. One significant other/adult support person is permitted for the duration of the laboring mother’s stay (labor, delivery, and post-partum).

OB/GYN Clinic: One adult visitor per patient for obstetrics appointments only.

All Other Outpatient Services & Clinics: No visitors permitted.

No on-site access is permitted for bill payment and medical records. Bills may be paid online through the patient portal or over the phone by calling (517) 437-5222. Medical Records are available for pre-scheduled pickup only by calling (517) 437-5175. Once prepared, records may be picked up in the main hospital lobby.

These restrictions will be reassessed daily and changes will be communicated to the media and to the public via official Hillsdale Hospital channels as soon as possible. For complete details, click HERE.

