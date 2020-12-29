Advertisement

Governor Whitmer announces bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill

The bill includes $55 million to help small businesses
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Michigan's COVID-19 relief bill.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Michigan's COVID-19 relief bill.(source: State of Michigan)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced updates on the state of Michigan’s the fight against COVID-19. This included the signing of a bipartisan supplemental budget designed to help small businesses and workers get through the remaining months of the pandemic as vaccines are distributed.

“Today... I signed a bipartisan supplemental budget that includes $106 million in relief to protect families, frontline workers and small businesses,” said Governor Whitmer. “I proposed the Mi COVID Relief plan in November because I know how much our families, and our small businesses need relief as we’re getting through this tough winter.”

The bill includes $55 million to help small businesses, with grants of up to $25,000 being made available to them. $3.5 million is included for grants of up to $40,000 for live music and entertainment venues. In addition, the bill include $45 million in direct payments to workers who have been laid off.

Governor Whitmer said, “The bipartisan relief bill will provide families and small businesses the support they need to stay afloat as we continue working to distribute this vaccine and eraticate COVID-19 once and for all.”

